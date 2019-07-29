PSB to hold Special Games in August

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) will hold the first-ever Quaid-i-Azam Special Persons Games 2019 here at Pakistan Sports Complex on August 29 and 30.

“The event will include sports matches and competitions for special persons,” Federal Sports Director at Special Olympics Pakistan (SOP) Shumaila Erum told APP on Monday.

Shumaila said that the SOP will be participating in the event in an attempt to show their support for special persons in the country.

“The event is first of its kind but there are signs that it will become a yearly activity to promote the community by showcasing the skills and abilities in the sports,” she said.

Shumaila added that to mark the Asian Football Week, the SOP along with Kickoff Academy organised exhibition matches of young athletes at the Kickoff Football Academy in Jinnah Park, Rawalpindi last week.

“The event was held to celebrate Asian Football Week, which sends a message that Pakistanis are also participating in the promotion of football,” she said.