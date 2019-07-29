Stokes is a natural leader, says Giles

LONDON: Ashley Giles, the England men’s team director, said Ben Stokes was a natural leader and that his reappointment as vice-captain would enhance his rise as a world class all-rounder.

Stokes had a terrific ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2019, scoring the all-important 84 not out in the final to help England secure the title, was handed back vice-captaincy of the side — a role he lost after the Bristol incident in 2017 - for the Ashes, beginning on 1 August, and Giles said he was a natural fit in a leadership role.

“He is highly respected within the team environment,” Giles said. “He is a natural leader, and has a great understanding of the game. He will offer tremendous support to Joe Root as part of the senior playing group. “Over the past 18 months, he has come a long way and has shown a great degree of maturity on and off the field. I have no doubts that the added responsibility will also help him continue his rise as a world class all-rounder in the Test arena.”

His skills with the ball and bat are all too evident, but at the World Cup, Stokes was also an influential presence in the team, motivating youngsters around him.