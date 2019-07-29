PCB MD to meet MCC officials

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Managing Director Wasim Khan will present country’s cricket case with Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) during his August 9 visit to England.

‘The News’ has learnt that the focus of his interaction with MCC officials will be to project the much-improved law and order situation in Pakistan.

“The PCB MD is to present his country’s cricket case with MCC, making it realise that Pakistan is a safe country for international matches. Though the MCC is only a recommendatory body, his support for the Pakistan cricket would go a long way in bringing international cricket back to Pakistan in a big way,” one of the officials when contacted said.

Meanwhile, Australia and England’s top cricket officials are due in Pakistan during next couple of months.

“The two boards’ officials are scheduled to visit Pakistan within next couple of months to hold talks regarding restarting international cricket activities in the country,” the official said.

The PCB officials including coach Mickey Arthur, Zakir Khan and Muddassar Nazar will meet on Thursday to decide on awarding contracts to cricketers for next year. Less than 20 cricketers are to be given contracts in comparison to almost 33 awarded for previous year.