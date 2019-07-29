SOUTH ASIAN GAMES: No funds to train Pak athletes

ISLAMABAD: The delay in the formation of Pakistan Sports Board Executive Committee and Board (General Council) is coming hard on the sports development as no funds are available for the establishment of the long awaited camps for the South Asian Games set to be held in Nepal from December 1.

During a meeting held almost five months back Prime Minister Imran Khan directed the concerned officials to reduce the overall strength of executive committee (now are at 17) and council (having almost 37 members) for effective working of PSB.

So far there has been no headway regarding the formation of new board, resulting in delay in overall working of PSB. Unless and until the executive council gives go ahead, the PSB officials cannot release the required amount.

Over Rs50 million set forth for the players training and camps establishment have already lapsed at the end of June and the fears are the delay in the formation of PSB executive committee would further hamper sports activities.

Volleyball is the only lucky federation to have got government support besides some selected athletes who are preparing for the World Athletics Meet. Rest of federations is in state of quandary. Those federations which can afford training and preparations on their own are waiting for the government decision about the training camps.

The ultimate sufferers have always been athletes. They are required to put up their best show in international meets where they are exposed to those competitors who get state of the art training facilities.

The general impression among federations’ representatives is that the Ministry of Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) is not ready to fulfill their obligation. While all other countries’ players are busy training for the SA Games, Pakistan has yet to start preparations in majority of events. Some of the federations’ officials were seen complaining about the uncertain attitude of the government.

The Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) has recently written a letter to IPC to help federations restart preparations for the mega event.

The POA in its letter said: “When all other South Asian countries teams have already started training and preparations for the SA Games to be held in Nepal in December, the government of Pakistan has yet to give go ahead to the training camps. Any further delay would mean poor to low performance by teams in different disciplines and POA or any federation will not be responsible for that.”