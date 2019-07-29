Boris Johnson and girlfriend move into Downing Street

LONDON: Boris Johnson and his girlfriend Carrie Symonds moved into Downing Street on Monday, becoming the first unmarried couple to occupy the British prime minister´s official residence.

The change of guard at the famous address was prompted by Theresa May's forced resignation under the pressures of the Brexit crisis.

The British tabloids have been preoccupied ever since by the new mop-topped leader and his girlfriend, who worked on Johnson´s successful 2012 re-election campaign as London mayor.

"The PM is officially moving in today and, yes, his partner will be living there," a Downing Street spokeswoman said, ending weeks of speculation about the couple´s living arrangements.