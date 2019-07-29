PTI leaders discuss party matters

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf AJK President, Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry, met PTI Chief Organiser Saifullah Khan Nyazee on Monday and both discussed ongoing development projects and party organisational matters in Azad Kashmir.

Parliamentary Committee Chairman on CPEC Arbab Sher Ali also called on PTI Central Secretary Information Ahmad Jawad here at party’s Central Secretariat and congratulated him on assuming the office of secretary information.

According to details provided by party’s Central Media Department, in the meeting, both sides discussed various aspects of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor. Arbab Sher Ali, speaking on the occasion, said that CPEC is an emblem of friendship and a great harbinger of economic integration between China and Pakistan.

“PM Imran Khan accords top priority to the project as it will help in boosting trade relations between the two countries,” he said.

Ahmed Jawad thanked Arbab Sher Ali for paying visit to the Central Secretariat. He reiterated PTI’s resolve to counter every move that aims at sabotaging the project.