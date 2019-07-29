NA speaker meets visiting CPA conference delegations

ISLAMABAD: President Speaker Parliament of Uganda and President Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA) Ms Rebecca Kadaga and Chairperson CPA Executive Committee and Deputy Speaker of the Parliament of Cameroon Ms Emilia Manjowa Lifaka separately met National Assembly speaker Asad Qaiser, in the Parliament House on Monday.

The 5th Asia Region Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA) Conference titled “Envisioning Parliamentary Paths towards a Diverse and Developed South Asia” will commence from today (Tuesday) in Islamabad.

The NA speaker, by virtue of being the President of the CPA Asia Region, is hosting this conference. The CPA Asia Region Conference is being held after a gap of nine years. The conference will be attended by parliamentarians and eminent personalities like Ms Rebecca Kadaga, Speaker of the Ugandan Parliament and the current President of CPA, Member of Parliament (UK) Lord Purvis of Tweed, Member of Malaysian Parliament Dr Noraini Binti Ahmad, Chairperson of the CPA Executive Committee and Deputy Speaker of the Cameroon Parliament Ms Emilia Lifaka, and Secretary General CPA Akbar Khan.

During the meeting between NA Speaker Asad Qaisar and President Speaker Parliament of Uganda and President CPA Ms Rebecca Kadaga matters related to the conduct of 5th Asian Regional CPA Conference were discussed.

National Assembly speaker and CPA president and chairperson CPA Executive Committee agreed that the instant parliamentary conference was an opportunity for cementing ties between the CPA fraternity.

President CPA and Speaker Parliament of Uganda and President CPA Ms Rebecca Kadaga said that Uganda had always considers Pakistan its ally at all international forums. She said that Uganda attaches immense importance to its relations with Pakistan and wants to further consolidate them through diversification of existing ties.