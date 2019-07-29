close
Tue Jul 30, 2019
BR
Bureau report
July 30, 2019

Agri varsity employees demand full salaries

National

PESHAWAR: The teaching and non-teaching staff of the University of Agriculture on Monday threatened to go on strike from August 2 if they were not paid their full salary in time. The decision was made at a general body meeting of all the employees’ associations. The meeting was chaired by Agriculture University Teachers Association (AUTA) president Dr Sartaj Alam.

The participants said the university administration has decided to pay 50 percent salaries to all the employees owing to financial problems in the university.

They said it was unacceptable to them as Eid was drawing near and the university administration should give them bonus instead of cutting their salary. The employees urged the provincial government to look into the financial woes of the university and announce a bailout package for it at the earliest.

