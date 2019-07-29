close
Tue Jul 30, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
July 30, 2019

Flash floods destroy crops in Bajaur

National

KHAR: Flash floods destroyed standing crops in Barkhalose in Mamond tehsil in Bajaur district. Talking to reporters, one Asmatullah said that the flash floods destroyed vegetables in Barkhalose which inflicted heavy losses on the local farmers. He demanded the govt to order the construction of the protection wall to protect the standing crops from flash floods.

