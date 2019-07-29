Bacha Khan Medical Complex MS transferred

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
PESHAWAR: The KP government has placed the services of Dr Rehmanullah, Management Cadre (BS-20), Medical Superintendent, Bacha Khan Medical Complex, Swabi at the disposal of Director General Health Services, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with immediate effect. An official handout said consequently, Dr Faseehuz Zaman BS-20), Chief Executive/Dean Gajju Khan Medical College, Swabi, was authorized to hold the additional charge of the post of Medical Superintendent, Bacha Khan Medical Complex, Swabi till further order.
