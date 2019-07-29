Sana remand extended till August 9

Our correspondent

LAHORE: An anti-narcotics court on Monday extended judicial remand of Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) Punjab President Rana Sanaullah, an accused of trafficking 15 kilograms of heroin, for 11 days, till August 9, 2019.

The jail authorities produced Rana Sana before the court amid tight security as heavy contingent of the law-enforcement agencies had cordoned off the court premises.

PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif was also present in the courtroom to show solidarity with his party colleague.

As the hearing commenced, counsel for Rana Sana argued that the challan had not been submitted in the court but aired on television channels. He said his client had been politically victimised, saying that documents had also not been attached with the challan. He implored the court to issue orders for a medical checkup of his client at the Punjab Institute of Cardiology (PIC) Lahore, as his client was a heart patient.

The court asked Rana Sana about his medical checkup, who replied that the jail hospital was in a very poor condition.

He said after his arrest, not a single question was asked from him and later a judicial magistrate was informed that investigation into the case had been completed. Rana Sana said if the judiciary would not play its role in curbing such political victimisation, it was not possible for the country to run.

Meanwhile, the judge asked the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) prosecutor why he had submitted challan of the case in holidays.

The prosecutor stated that the magistrate had asked the ANF to submit the challan.

The court, after hearing arguments from both parties, directed the ANF to submit documents of the case under Section 265-C of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) and sought a reply from the jail authorities by July 31 on an application, moved by the counsel for Rana Sana seeking his client’s medical checkup.

The duty judge, Khalid Bashir, also extended judicial remand of the PML-N leader till Aug 9. As per the case details, Rana Sanaullah was arrested by the ANF from Islamabad-Lahore Motorway. After the arrest, an FIR was registered against him under Section 9-C, 15 and 17 of the Control of Narcotic Substances Act (CNSA) sections 186, 189, 225 and 353 of Pakistan Penal Code (PPC).

After the hearing, Rana Sana told the media where was his video about which PTI Minister Shehryar Afridi had claimed. He said he had not recorded any confessional statement and all claims about his confessional statement were nothing but a lie. “I am with my leader Nawaz Sharif and will always be with him,” Rana said.