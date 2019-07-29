close
Tue Jul 30, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
A
APP
July 30, 2019

PM not to give relaxation to tax evaders: Zulfi

Top Story

A
APP
July 30, 2019

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Sayed Zulfikar Abbas Bukhari Monday said Prime minister Imran Khan had categorically told that no relief and relaxation would be given to tax evaders.

Imran Khan being an honest leader was working to broaden tax net to boost the national economy, he said this while talking to a private news channel.

The special assistant said the prime minister being a charismatic personality held a historical visit to United States (US) and he was warmly welcomed by US President Donald Trump and Pakistani community.

He said Imran Khan had spent meager amount on his visit to US as compared to former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and others. Zulfiqar Bukhri said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government came into power to revamp the national institutions to yield desire results.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Top Story