Tue Jul 30, 2019
July 30, 2019

Balakot council approves Rs286m budget

National

MANSEHRA: Balakot Tehsil Council approved Rs286 millions budget for the ongoing financial year 2019-20 just after the tehsil nazim unfolded it in the council on Monday. “This is our last tax-free budget, which I am going to present before you as our four-year term is expiring next month,” Tehsil Nazim Ibrahim Shah told the council during his budget speech. He said that Balakot tehsil still reels from the effects of the 2005 earthquake, but they did whatever they could for the people as custodians of the council. “The major chunk of this budget would be spent on the development of our tehsil as only Rs54 million would go for the salaries and non-development share of the budget,” he added.

