Mehbooba urges unity against Delhi’s rushing 10,000 troops to IHK

ISLAMABAD: Former puppet Chief Minister of Indian Held Kashmir (IHK) Mehbooba Mufti on Monday urged political parties in the occupied state to unite against New Delhi’s decision to rush an additional 10,000 troops to IHK.

While the Centre has said that this has been done to foil the possibility of any so-called terror attack, Mufti has said an atmosphere of panic is being created. Taking to Twitter, Mehbooba, who is also chief of People’s Democratic Party (PDP), called out National Conference’s (NC) Farooq Abdullah in particular to organise an all-party meeting. “In light of recent developments that have caused a sense of panic amongst people in IHK, I have requested Dr Farooq Abdullah to convene an all-party meeting,” she wrote.

“Need of the hour is to come together and forge a united response. We, the people of Kashmir, need to stand up as one.” Mehbooba may be calling for political parties in the state to unite, but she has bickered and battled these very same political foes for years now. According to media reports, the PDP and NC have been bitter rivals in IHK, a state which continues to be under President's Rule.

The Centre's decision to deploy an additional 10,000 troops in the state, however, may unite political parties like PDP and NC as analysts say both are looking for maximum political mileage before the state election later this year. Sources in the Defence Ministry, however, have said that the main reason for additional troop deployment is to further strengthen the ongoing counter-terror operations in the Kashmir Valley

Mehbooba has termed the strengthening of security as a way of creating a ‘fear psychosis among locals.’ In another development mosques in Srinagar are facing Indian ministry of Home Affairs scanning of details about the mosques. Marked as urgent, in Srinagar zones were required to submit the information latest by 10am on 29 July (Yesterday).

All mosques in Srinagar will now be under the scanner of the Ministry of Home Affairs. In a letter to all the zones, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Srinagar has asked them to provide details of the mosques which are in their respective jurisdictions.

The letter by the SSP reads: “Please provide details of mosques and their management falling within your respective jurisdictions as per enclosed Pro forma to this office immediately for onward submission to higher authorities.” Marked as urgent, the zones were required to submit the information latest by 10am on 29 July. The required information includes district, details of jurisdiction, name of the mosque and its location, name of the Maulvi, address and name of the chairman.The letter was sent to SP City of South Zone, Hazratbal Zone, North Zone, East Zone and West Zone Srinagar.

Earlier this week, it was reported that the Narendra Modi government has decided to move an additional 10,000 troops of the paramilitary forces to Jammu and Kashmir in the days to come. Defence Ministry sources said that the move is aimed at further strengthening the ongoing counter-terror operations in the Kashmir Valley.

According to sources, troops are being airlifted from various parts of the country for deployment in Jammu and Kashmir. National Security Adviser (NSA) India Ajit Doval was also on a two-day visit to IHK this week during which he reviewed the law and order situation in the state.