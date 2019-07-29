Two held with kites

PAKPATTAN: Police on Monday arrested two people and recovered kites and string roles from them. The police raided and arrested accused Muhammad Rafique of Mohallah Pir Kariyan and accused Hamza Ali of Mohallah Chah Dohitta and recovered 1,590 kites and string roles from them. The police have registered cases.

NEW GRAIN MARKET: Sahiwal Division Commissioner Nadeemur Rehman has said that 329 shops will be constructed in the new Grain Market which will be established on Depalpur Road. He said that old Grain Market had an area of only 23 Kanal and it had only capacity of 114 shops.

POWER SHUTDOWN: People have shown concern over 10 hours power loadshedding in the city. The power loadshedding caused several problems for the people. It also caused water shortage in various localities of the city. The people have demanded the authorities take notice of the issue.

MAN HELD WITH PISTOLS: Police on Monday arrested Muhammad Ali of Canal Rakh and recovered three pistols, two guns and bullets from them.