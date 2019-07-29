close
Tue Jul 30, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
July 30, 2019

9 cops injured while chasing fleeing dacoits

National

MULTAN: As many as nine policemen, including Bahauddin Zakariya police SHO, were injured while chasing two dacoits who were fleeing after committing a crime near Northern Bypass on Monday.

The Bahauddin Zakariya police received information that two dacoits were fleeing after committing a crime. At this, SHO Zaheer Babar along with eight policemen started chasing the dacoits and tried to stop the car of the dacoits. On seeing the police, the dacoits tried to flee from the spot. .

In the meantime, the dacoits’ car collided with a footpath and later with the police mobile. The police vehicle also collided with the footpath. As a result, nine police personnel were injured.

However, the police arrested the dacoits. Later, the injured cops were shifted to the Nishtar Hospital.

