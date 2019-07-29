Govt asked to issue red notices for 119 accused abroad

LAHORE: Punjab government’s home department has requested the interior ministry in Islamabad for issuance of red notices for the arrest of 119 accused in different countries through Interpol, The News has learnt.

According to well-placed sources in the home department, the department made these requests during last six months on different occasions to arrest these accused wanted in different crimes like murder, fraud, forgery etc. The sources said nearly 50 percent of the accused belonged to Gujrat, Mandi Bahauddin and Gujranwala districts.

It is pertinent to mention that the purpose of Interpol’s red notice is to seek the location of a wanted person abroad and his/her detention, arrest or restriction of movement for the purpose of extradition, surrender, or similar lawful action. The home department has provided red notices’ documents in all aspects attested by the competent authority. Interior ministry is supposed to provide details including red notice application forms, date of birth on the format of Interpol duly filled by the DPO, copy of FIR along with English translation, statements of witnesses, summary/history of the case in English, date and facts of the case.

Additionally, the details including warrant for arrest issued by a court, Pisces/IBMs verification/travel history, photograph & travel documents of accused, Verisys information (CNIC copy or CNIC number and regions/countries likely to be visited).

The DPO concerned or officer in charge of the same level of the requesting Law Enforcement Agencies (LEAs) forwards the request for issuance of the Interpol notice(s) to the Inspector General of Police/ PPO, who forwards the same to the home department (the provincial government) for onward submission to the interior ministry, Islamabad (approving/competent authority).

After approval, the interior ministry refers the same to the director general FIA/head of NCB-Interpol, Islamabad. After that the interior ministry forwards the case to Interpol’s General Secretariat.

Kiln owners decide not to pay sales tax

By Our correspondent

FAISALABAD: The Kiln Owners Association Faisalabad Region has decided not to pay sales tax on bricks implemented by the government.

The decision was taken at an emergent meeting of the Kiln Owners of Faisalabad Region held here on Monday.

Addressing the meeting, Mian Farhan Asim, Haji Altaf, Ch Ashraf Gujar, Mian Yousaf, Haji Islam, Iftikhar Hussain, Rana Jamil and Ch Muhammad Ashraf said that during a meeting with State Minister for Revenue Hammad Azhar, it was decided that the kiln owners would pay fixed income tax on their income but the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) had started sending notices to the kiln owners for the payment of the income tax calculated on the old pattern, which was not acceptable.

They warned if the government did not withdraw from these income tax notices, the Kiln Owners Association members would close their business and stage demonstrations on roads along-with their workers.

‘Fesco striving for resolving employees problems’: The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) is making sincere efforts to resolve the problems being confronted by its employees.

It was said by Fesco Chief Executive Officer Mujahid Islam Billah while addressing a Joint Works Council (JWC) meeting at the Fesco Headquarters here on Monday.

He said that the Fesco employees should also work with a national commitment to achieve the set goals for the progress and prosperity of this company.

He directed the Faisalabad Electric Supply Company employees to adopt safety measures while working on live lines as there was no substitute of human life.

He expressed concern over the increasing incidents of electrocution in the Fesco employees and said that we should make elaborate efforts to control these incidents.

He said that the Faisalabad Electric Supply Company staff should use T&P to discourage the incidents of fatal and non-fatal incidents.

Khurshid Ahmed, general secretary of Hydro Electric Labor Union, also addressed the meeting and said that the union would extend maximum cooperation with the Fesco administration in providing much needed relief to the consumers.

He said that the employees of the Faisalabad Electric Supply Company were like one body and they must work with complete unity and harmonies to achieve the ultimate goals for prosper Pakistan.

He also thanked the Fesco administration for extending maximum facilities to the Fesco employees.

MAN KILLS WIFE: A woman was stabbed to death by her husband over a domestic dispute at Makkuana on Monday.

Sakeena Bibi was allegedly stabbed to death by her husband Zulfiqar Ahmad over a trifle domestic issue.

The woman had asked her accused husband to bring some sweets for their children but he refused to do so.

Meanwhile, Muhammad Mohsin of Waleed Town was allegedly shot dead by his brother-in-law Maqsood Ahmad over a petty domestic dispute.

ACCIDENT CLAIMS LIFE: A rickshaw driver was killed in an accident here on Monday.

Muhammad Ali of Chak 226/RB was killed when his vehicle collided with a divider of a road.