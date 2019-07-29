Govt asked to issue red notices for 119 accused abroad

LAHORE: Punjab government’s home department has requested the interior ministry in Islamabad for issuance of red notices for the arrest of 119 accused in different countries through Interpol, The News has learnt.

According to well-placed sources in the home department, the department made these requests during last six months on different occasions to arrest these accused wanted in different crimes like murder, fraud, forgery etc. The sources said nearly 50 percent of the accused belonged to Gujrat, Mandi Bahauddin and Gujranwala districts.

It is pertinent to mention that the purpose of Interpol’s red notice is to seek the location of a wanted person abroad and his/her detention, arrest or restriction of movement for the purpose of extradition, surrender, or similar lawful action. The home department has provided red notices’ documents in all aspects attested by the competent authority. Interior ministry is supposed to provide details including red notice application forms, date of birth on the format of Interpol duly filled by the DPO, copy of FIR along with English translation, statements of witnesses, summary/history of the case in English, date and facts of the case.

Additionally, the details including warrant for arrest issued by a court, Pisces/IBMs verification/travel history, photograph & travel documents of accused, Verisys information (CNIC copy or CNIC number and regions/countries likely to be visited).

The DPO concerned or officer in charge of the same level of the requesting Law Enforcement Agencies (LEAs) forwards the request for issuance of the Interpol notice(s) to the Inspector General of Police/ PPO, who forwards the same to the home department (the provincial government) for onward submission to the interior ministry, Islamabad (approving/competent authority).

After approval, the interior ministry refers the same to the director general FIA/head of NCB-Interpol, Islamabad. After that the interior ministry forwards the case to Interpol’s General Secretariat.