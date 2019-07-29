close
Tue Jul 30, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
July 30, 2019

Man shot dead outside Nadra office

National

OC
Our Correspondent
July 30, 2019

MALAKWAL: Unidentified assailants shot dead a man and injured three women outside Nadra office on Monday. Reportedly, Mazhar Hayat of Khizer village came out of the Nadra office when some unidentified attackers opened indiscriminate fire on him, leaving Mazhar and three Nadra employees Maryam, Zarina and Raheela wounded. The women were shifted to THQ hospital, Malakwal, and Mazhar was referred to DHQ hospital Mandi Bahauddin where he died. Malakwal police are investigating.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan