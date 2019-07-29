Man shot dead outside Nadra office

MALAKWAL: Unidentified assailants shot dead a man and injured three women outside Nadra office on Monday. Reportedly, Mazhar Hayat of Khizer village came out of the Nadra office when some unidentified attackers opened indiscriminate fire on him, leaving Mazhar and three Nadra employees Maryam, Zarina and Raheela wounded. The women were shifted to THQ hospital, Malakwal, and Mazhar was referred to DHQ hospital Mandi Bahauddin where he died. Malakwal police are investigating.