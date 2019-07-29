Man dies as roof collapses

GUJRANWALA: A man died when the roof of his room collapsed at Nokhar on Monday. Rehmat Ali was sleeping in the room of his house when suddenly the roof collapsed. As a result, Rehmat Ali died on the spot.

Training: On the directions of the Punjab ACE DG, a training session was organised at Quaid-e-Azam Divisional Public School to boost up the performance of the field officers.

ACE Director Zohaib Mushtaq, Director Legal Rana Muhammad Anwar and others participated in the training session. Rana Muhammad Anwar briefed the participants about the ACE rules and regulations. The other speakers told about the need of using modern technology during investigations of cases, reforms in the ACE rules, technical and financial requirements of the department. The ACE Regional director said that according to the instructions given by the DG, training sessions were being held across the region to enhance the capabilities of all the officers and officials of the department.

TWO ELECTROCUTED: Two people were electrocuted here at Nowshera Virkan and Sadiq Colony on Monday.

Ruqayya was trying to switch on a button of a water pump when suddenly she received severe electric shocks and died on the spot. In another incident, Abdullah was playing in rainwater when he suddenly touched an electric pole and died on the spot.

YOUTH DROWNS: A youth drowned while taking bath in a nullah at Wazirabad on Monday. Usman of Langianwala was taking bath in the nullah when he went deep down in water and drowned.