SNGPL earns highest profit

LAHORE: Sui-Northern Pipeline Limited (SNGPL) has declared that the company has earned the highest profit amounting Rs. 13.533 billion during half yearly and third quarter of the financial year of 2018-19.

According to the SNGPL spokesperson solid growth was recorded as it earned the highest ever half yearly and third quarter after tax profit of Rs 5,714 million and Rs 7,819 million and earning of per share (EPS) of Rs. 9.01 and Rs 12.33 respectively. Profit after tax for half year and third quarter for FY 2018-19 has increased by 48.07% and 30.74% respectively as compared to the corresponding periods for FY 2017-18.

Despite all the economic and financial challenges faced by the company, it has declared tremendous results. This milestone has been achieved under the supreme guidance of the Board of Directors and with the consistent efforts of the management and staff.