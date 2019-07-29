India inks Rs1,500 crore missiledeal with Russia

ISLAMABAD: India has inked around Rs1,500 crore deal with Russia to acquire R-27 air-to-air missiles. The missiles will be fitted on SU-30 MKI combat aircraft which will boost the Indian Air Force’s (IAF) capabilities in beyond visual range warfare. "A contract has been signed with Russia for acquisition of R-27 air-to-air missile to be fitted on the Su-30 MKI combat aircraft fleet of the Indian Air Force," government sources told a wire service in New Delhi on Monday. With an extended range, the missiles would give an added capability to the Sukhois to take on enemy aircraft at long ranges, they said.

The missiles have been acquired fewer than 10-I projects which mandate the three services to maintain critical weapon systems and spares for a specified minimum period, which is known as War Wastage Reserve (WWR).

The R-27 missile is a medium-to-long-range air-to-air missile developed by Russia for its MiG and Sukhoi series of fighter jets.

In the last 50 days, the Indian Air Force (IAF) has signed deals worth over Rs7,600 crore for acquiring equipment under emergency requirements approved by the Defence Ministry.

After the Pulwama attack, the central government had given emergency powers to the three services to buy whatever equipment is required by them for safeguarding the borders with Pakistan.