IG FC Maj Gen Rahat agrees to Jansher’s proposal

ISLAMABAD: Inspector General Frontier Corps (FC) Maj General Rahat Naseem Khan has accepted former world champion Jansher Khan’s proposal to add a ranking squash event on the national calendar. Former champion called on the IG FC at Qila Bala Hisar and requested for his help for game’s promotion in the province.

“Major General Rahat Naseem Khan has agreed to start the FC National Squash Tournament in near future. The decision would go a long way in strengthening the game of squash in the province. I am really obliged to the IG FC for the initiative he has taken,” Jansher said. The former champion said that there was a need to promote the game in the former FATA area as well in the other parts of the province. “The new tournament would help in attracting youth towards the game in former FATA and other parts of the province. The game of squash needs fresh blood and rejuvenated interest of youth.”

Earlier, Maj Gen Rahat Naseem appreciated Jansher Khan services for the game of squash saying since his retirement Pakistan had been struggling to find a new champion. “Jansher was a class of his own. He ruled the squash world for almost a decade. His retirement brought an end to an era where Pakistan used to produce champions.” He hoped that with renewed efforts, Pakistan would soon be in a position to revive the lost glory in the game.