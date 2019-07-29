Delay in formation of PSB bodies affecting SAG camps

ISLAMABAD: The delay in the formation of Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) Executive Committee and Board (General Council) is coming hard on the sports development as no funds are available for the establishment of the long-awaited camps for the South Asian Games (SAG) set to be held from December 1 in Nepal.

During a meeting held almost five months back Prime Minister Imran Khan directed the concerns to reduce the overall strength of Executive Committee (Now are at 17) and Council (having almost 37 members) for effective working of PSB. So far there has been no headway regarding the formation of new board, resulting in delay in overall working of the PSB. Unless and until the Executive Council gives go ahead, the PSB officials cannot release the required amount. Over 50 million rupees set forth for the players training and camps establishment have already lapsed at the end of June and the fears are the delay in the formation of the PSB Executive Committee would further hamper sports activities.

Volleyball is the only lucky federation to have got government support besides some selected athletes which are preparing for the World Athletics Meet. Rest of federations are in state of quandary.

Those federations which can afford training and preparation on their own are waiting for the government decisions on the camp. Besides camps at domestic level, it is a must that athletes get off and on international exposure to learn the ever changing international techniques by competing against the best around. It is not clear as why there has been unnecessary delay in the formation of the Executive Committee and the Council. The ultimate sufferers have always been athletes. These athletes are required to put up their best show in international meets where they are exposed to those competitors who get state of art training facilities and also get opportunity to flex their muscles against the best during their training period.

The general impression among federations representatives are that Ministry of Inter Provincial Coordination (IPC) is not ready to fulfill their obligation and that is to organize training camps for the SA Games. While all other countries players are busy training for the SA Games, Pakistan have yet to start preparations in majority of events. Some of the federation officials were seen complaining about the uncooperative and uncertain attitude of the government. Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) has recently written to IPC to help federations restart preparations for the mega event.

The POA in its letter to Ministry of IPC said. “When all other South Asian countries teams have already started training and preparations for the SA Games to be held in Nepal in December, the government of Pakistan has yet to give go ahead to start the camp training. Any further delay would mean poor to low performance by teams in different disciplines and POA or any federation will not be responsible for that.”