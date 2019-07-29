close
Tue Jul 30, 2019
AFP
July 30, 2019

Alex climbs into ATP top 30

Sports

PARIS: Australia’s Alex de Minaur makes his return to the ATP top 30 on the strength of his win in Atlanta in the latest rankings published on Monday.

The 20-year-old dominated Taylor Fritz 6-3,7-6 (7/2) to become only the third player to win an ATP title without facing a break point since the tour began keeping stats in 1991.

De Minaur climbs nine places to 25th, with Sunday’s beaten Hamburg finalist Andrey Rublev jumping 29 places to 49th. Albert Ramos was rewarded for his Gstaad win on Sunday with a 17-rung move up to 68th. The sole change in the top 10 headed by Novak Djokovic was Italian Fabio Fognini up one place to ninth.

1. Novak Djokovic (SRB) 12415 pts

2. Rafael Nadal (ESP) 7945

3. Roger Federer (SUI) 7460

4. Dominic Thiem (AUT) 4595

5. Alexander Zverev (GER) 4415

6. Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE) 4045

7. Kei Nishikori (JPN) 4040

8. Karen Khachanov (RUS) 2890

9. Fabio Fognini (ITA) 2625 (+1)

10. Daniil Medvedev (RUS) 2625 (-1)

11. Kevin Anderson (RSA) 2500

12. Juan Martin Del Potro (ARG) 2380

13. Roberto Bautista (ESP) 2215

14. Borna Coric (CRO) 2195 (+1)

15. John Isner (USA) 2040 (-1)

16. Nikoloz Basilashvili (GEO) 1975

17. Marin Cilic (CRO) 1940

18. David Goffin (BEL) 1860

19. Gael Monfils (FRA) 1770

20. Milos Raonic (CAN) 1765 (+1).

