World Test C’ship begins with Ashes from August 1

LONDON: The opening day of the Ashes series between England and Australia at Edgbaston on Thursday also marks the start of the International Cricket Council’s new World Test Championship.

The aim is to give individual Test series greater context and spark a worldwide revival of interest in the five-day game What is it? The top nine nations will compete in a total of 72 Tests across a two-year period, with the aim of determining the best Test team in the world.

The teams involved will be Australia, Bangladesh, England, India, New Zealand, Pakistan, South Africa, Sri Lanka and West Indies. The two teams who top the points table over that period will then play each other in a one-off World Test Championship final at Lord’s in June 2021, before a new cycle starts.

Each team will play three series at home and three away, consisting of two, three, four or five Tests.

There will be 120 points available per series shared out equally over the number of matches — so a five-Test series has 24 points per match available to the winner and a three-match campaign 40. If the match is drawn, points are awarded on a 3:1 points ratio — so in a Test where 60 points are available for a win, a draw will see both sides take 20.

Matches involving Afghanistan, Ireland and Zimbabwe will still have Test status but the results will not be counted in the World Test Championship. “Test cricket is the pinnacle of our sport,” said England’s leading Test wicket-taker, James Anderson, in an ICC statement. “It is the very essence of cricket and the majority of players want to strive to play the purist form of the game. The ICC World Test Championship is another brilliant initiative for the sport, adding context and relevance to every Test series. Every Test matters, but even more so now.” Australia captain Tim Paine said: “If the World Test Championship helps to ensure that all countries make Tests a high priority then that has to be good news for the game in general and the continuing health of the format in particular.”

Test C’ship may change our priorities: Giles: England director of cricket Ashley Giles says the World Test Championship could lead to a change in England’s priorities following their World Cup triumph. This week’s Ashes opener at Edgbaston will be the first Test to count towards a new points table in the format, with 72 matches between the top nine nations taking place over a two-year period before a grand final in 2021. It is the International Cricket Council’s latest attempt to bolster the five-day game, which is still seen as the pinnacle of the sport but suffers from dwindling attendances in many parts of the world.

England are ranked fourth in Test cricket but top the one-day international rankings. “We’ve had a focus on the white ball for the last four years and perhaps the time has come to redress that balance,” Giles told Sky Sports News.