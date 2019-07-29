‘City showdown won’t influence Liverpool’s title bid’

EDINBURGH: Jurgen Klopp says Liverpool’s Community Shield clash with Manchester City on Sunday will have no bearing on their battle for the Premier League title.

The two sides will renew the rivalry that saw them take the title race to a tense final day last season.

City eventually claimed their second successive Premier League crown by a single point as Liverpool’s bid for a first title since 1990 reached a painful conclusion.

Klopp’s men made amends for that angst just weeks later as they beat Tottenham in the Champions League final and the Reds are expected to fight it out with City for the major honours again in the coming campaign.

A win against Pep Guardiola’s team at Wembley would be a welcome psychological boost for Liverpool.

But, having seen his pre-season plans disrupted by the absence of key players such as Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino and keeper Alisson due to the Copa America and African Cup of Nations, Klopp isn’t putting too much stock in the result of the curtain-raiser to the English top-fight season.

Klopp admitted he was surprised the Community Shield isn’t taken more seriously in England as he prepares to take part in the match for the first time.