Pakistan bag 8 medals in El Hasan Int’l Taekwondo

LAHORE: Pakistan team bagged eight medals in the 7th El Hasan International Open Cup Youth Cadet Taekwondo Championship being played in Jordan.

Pakistan team won two silver and six bronze medals in the championship. Naqsh Hamdani and Fatima took silver medals while Haroon, Danish, Taimoor, Saad, Jibran and Ayesha grabbed bronze medals in the mega event.

In the final of the 47kg category, Pakistan’s Fatima Al Zehra was defeated by the Egyptian player and won a silver medal. In the 61 junior category semifinal, Pakistan’s Saad Asif was outplayed by Jordanian player and won a bronze medal. Taimoor Saeed and Danish won bronze medals in the -53kg weight category. Naqash Hamdani won silver medal for Pakistan in the -53kg weight category while Haroon Khan and Jibran won bronze medals. Pakistan’s Ayesha won a bronze medal in the 57 category semifinal.