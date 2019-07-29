close
Tue Jul 30, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
A
Agencies
July 30, 2019

Perry first to reach 1000 runs, 100 wickets in T20s

Sports

A
Agencies
July 30, 2019

LONDON: Ellyse Perry’s unbeaten 47 in Australia’s seven-wicket win at Hove made her the first player - male or female - to reach the all-round milestone of 1,000 runs and 100 wickets in T20 international cricket.

Perry had brought up her 100th wicket by dismissing Nat Sciver in the World T20 final in November, and clipped a four off her pads to bring up the 1000-run mark in the closing stages of Sunday’s chase.

Dominant in 50-over cricket, Perry’s record in T20Is has been comparatively modest with the bat, with just three fifties in 60 innings, but she played a composed, measured innings to help Australia chase down their target of 122 with 13 balls to spare.

In characteristic fashion, Perry downplayed the significance of her achievement.

Shahid Afridi (1416 runs and 98 wickets) had previously been the closest to reaching the milestone, while Shakib al Hasan (1471 and 88) is best placed to join Perry in coming years.

Perry also contributed with the ball, striking with her third ball to dismiss Amy Jones for the fourth time on this tour, despite bowling as few as ten deliveries to her.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Sports