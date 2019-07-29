Perry first to reach 1000 runs, 100 wickets in T20s

LONDON: Ellyse Perry’s unbeaten 47 in Australia’s seven-wicket win at Hove made her the first player - male or female - to reach the all-round milestone of 1,000 runs and 100 wickets in T20 international cricket.

Perry had brought up her 100th wicket by dismissing Nat Sciver in the World T20 final in November, and clipped a four off her pads to bring up the 1000-run mark in the closing stages of Sunday’s chase.

Dominant in 50-over cricket, Perry’s record in T20Is has been comparatively modest with the bat, with just three fifties in 60 innings, but she played a composed, measured innings to help Australia chase down their target of 122 with 13 balls to spare.

In characteristic fashion, Perry downplayed the significance of her achievement.

Shahid Afridi (1416 runs and 98 wickets) had previously been the closest to reaching the milestone, while Shakib al Hasan (1471 and 88) is best placed to join Perry in coming years.

Perry also contributed with the ball, striking with her third ball to dismiss Amy Jones for the fourth time on this tour, despite bowling as few as ten deliveries to her.