Dalilah shatters hurdles record as Lyles shines

DES MOINES, United States: Olympic champion Dalilah Muhammad shattered one of the longest standing records in women’s athletics on Sunday with a superb display to clinch victory in the 400m hurdles at US Championships.

The 29-year-old powered home to win in 52.20sec at rain-soaked Drake Stadium, obliterating the 16-year-old previous world record of 52.34sec set by Russia’s Yuliya Pechonkina in 2003.

Dalilah, the first American woman to win Olympic gold in the event at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro games, later revealed she had an injury scare heading into this week’s event, suffering a concussion in a training run two weeks ago.

However, she revealed she had been quietly confident that she could threaten Pechonkina’s benchmark.

Dalilah had set a furious pace over the opening 300m to lead coming into the home straight, and then pulled clear from Sydney McLaughlin, who finished second in 52.88 and Ashley Spencer (53.11).

Dalilah’s record-breaking display put the seal on the final events of the four-day meeting, the US trials for this year’s World Championships in Doha.

In other events, charismatic rising sprint star Noah Lyles made sure of his spot on the team for Qatar with a blistering win in the 200m.

Lyles, who warmed up in the blocks by copying mixed martial arts fighter Conor McGregor’s swishing arms routine, scorched to a win in 19.78sec, with 100m winner and rival Christian Coleman crossing second in 20.02. Ameer Webb was third in 20.45.

Lyles, who broke into a dance routine inspired by NBA star Kevin Durant after sealing the win, was neck-and-neck with Coleman with around 60 metres to go before pulling clear to take the tape.

In the women’s 200m, meanwhile, Dezerea Bryant took victory with a time of 22.47, crossing ahead of Brittany Brown and Angie Annelus.

The men’s 110m hurdles saw an upset with Daniel Roberts beating Grant Holloway, this season’s fastest man over the distance, with a time of 13.23sec. Holloway finished second in 13.36 while Devon Allen was third in 13.38.

The men’s 1,500m saw Craig Engels score a notable victory over 2016 Olympic champion Matthew Centrowitz, winning in 3min 44.93sec.