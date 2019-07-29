Fans vote 1999 Chennai Test as Pakistan’s ‘greatest’

LAHORE: The fans have voted Pakistan’s 12-run win over India at Chennai in 1999 as the greatest Test match to-date in the country’s 432-Test history. The thrilling Test was played from January 28 to 31 with Pakistan coming back from behind to win dramatic Test on the Indian soil. In the voting period, which ran from July 26 to July 29, in all 15,847 fans casted their votes on the PCB’s official Facebook page and Twitter handle. With 65 per cent votes, 1999 Chennai Test was an outright winner while 1987 Bangalore Test, 1954 The Oval Test and 1994 Karachi Test received 15 per cent, 11 per cent and 10 per cent votes respectively. The PCB had given an opportunity to its fans and followers to vote for Pakistan’s greatest Test as part of its initiative to celebrate the launch of the World Test Championship. Meanwhile, Wasim Akram, the captain of that Pakistan side, while reminiscing the Chennai Test said: “If all those who watched it live can still get goose-bumps, just imagine the emotions, reactions and feelings of those who were directly involved in that match. We talk a lot about pressure cricket and a match of fluctuating fortunes, well, if anyone wants to know what pressure is and how to handle and deliver in it, then Chennai Test is the benchmark.”