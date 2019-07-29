MD claims his 5-year plan will make PCB one of top boards in world

LAHORE: Managing Director of Pakistan Cricket Board Wasim Khan strongly believes that the upcoming Pakistan series against Australia and some Test playing nations would most likely bring the country out of international cricket isolation.

In a formal interaction with journalists here on Monday, Wasim revealed that he has been lobbying Pakistan’s case at international cricketing forum since assuming office and the time is not far off when the fans would see internationals players and teams playing at their backyard.

Wasim, who has long-term plans at the back of his mind, said his five-year development plan would make PCB one of the best cricket boards of the world

“Nothing can be achieved through a shot-term plan. Even big and well-organised organizations take at least two years to start producing results.

For achieving our goals and make PCB one of the best in the world, professional and long-term planning is required. We have started working and are looking forward to implement our plans in true letter and spirit.”

“PCB’s restructuring in the next five years would be performance-based during which every department’s progress will be assessed.”

Wasim also made it clear that PCB will be having only right people for the right job and only those people will be retained in the PCB setup.

“We will be setting different targets for each department and its allied departments on yearly basis and will evaluate their overall performance basis to know where we stand to be the role model like other cricket boards,” he said.

He said that the PCB was never been restructured to the level he has planned to introduce, which is quite challenging.

“With a system of transparency and check and balance, the PCB will be passing on all the relevant information out general public through media which will enable them to know where Pakistan cricket is moving.”

On National cricket Academy, he said NCA should enhance its performance by polishing talent and provide finished products to the national teams. But stated that he did not have immediate plans of reforms in the NCA, however, there will be changes in future to infuse new life.

Wasim also pointed out that there is also a need of regular vice captain in the teams both senior and junior for proper grooming for future needs. “A programme is being designed to give training to selected players who could serves as leaders.”

Wasim also assured that the fifth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) next year would also serve as a gateway to bring back international cricket to the country.

The matches of the next edition of the PSL will be played at Lahore, Karachi, Multan and Rawalpindi and would restore the confidence of the foreign players and the teams in Pakistan. “It will also portray and enhanced the image of the country with security and other aspects in staging international cricket in Pakistan,” he said.

He said prior to staging PSL, Pakistan will be hosting two test match series of the ICC Test championship against Sri Lanka in September this year.

“I will be travelling to England on August 9 to attend MCC World Cricket meeting. “

Wasim said all the members of the committee who are former stalwarts are eager to lend support to Pakistan.