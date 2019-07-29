India’s wild tiger population jumps to almost 3,000: census

NEW DELHI: India’s wild tiger population has increased by more than 30 percent in the last four years, according to a new census released Monday, raising hopes for the survival of the endangered species. The census found 2,967 tigers in the wild across the country, up from 2,226 four years ago in what Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed as a “historic achievement”

“We reaffirm our commitment towards protecting the tiger,” Modi said in Delhi as he released the All India Tiger Estimation Report 2018. “Some 15 years ago, there was serious concern about the decline in the population of tigers. It was a big challenge for us but with determination, we have achieved our goals.” The massive surveys are conducted every four years, with the latest census spanning 15 months and using 26,000 camera traps that took almost 350,000 images across known tiger habitats, Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar said at the census release. Images that showed the big cats were analysed using computer programmes to individually identify each creature. Wildlife and forestry officials also scoured 380,000 square kilometres of terrain. In 1900, more than 100,000 tigers were estimated to roam the planet.