Suspicions over crash that left rape case India teen in hospital

NEW DELHI: An Indian teenager who accused a senior politician of rape is fighting for her life after being critically injured in a crash that killed two relatives, raising suspicions of foul play.

Her lawyer was also badly injured in the accident, which occurred in northern Uttar Pradesh state Sunday when a truck collided with their car. Police said Monday they had arrested the truck driver and were investigating claims that it may have been a hit to silence the young woman.

“We are analysing all the aspects, we are looking into call details and have recorded statements of eye witnesses,” state police chief O.P. Singh told reporters in Lucknow, the state capital. Top rights body the National Commission of Women urged police to conduct an “absolutely free, fair and speedy” probe and said its team would soon meet the teenager´s family.

The 19-year-old accused state lawmaker Kuldeep Singh Sengar from the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party of raping her at his home in 2017, but police in the notoriously lawless state initially refused to take action. Her father was detained by police and severely beaten in custody — allegedly by Sengar´s brother — before dying from his injuries.