close
Tue Jul 30, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
AFP
July 30, 2019

Two US soldiers killed

World

AFP
July 30, 2019

WASHINGTON: Two US soldiers were killed in action in Afghanistan on Monday, NATO announced — the latest international military casualties as Washington seeks a way out of America´s longest war.

“The name of the service members killed in action is being withheld until 24 hours after notification of next of kin is complete,” Resolute Support, the US-led NATO mission in Afghanistan, said in a statement. The death brings to 12 the number of members of the US military to be killed in action this year. For the past year, the United States has been negotiating with the Taliban to reach a peace agreement ending the 18-year war. Washington seems eager to speed up the talks as Afghanistan prepares for a presidential election in September and America gears up for the 2020 presidential election.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From World