Trump wants Afghan drawdown before 2020 election: Pompeo

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump wants to begin withdrawing troops from Afghanistan before the 2020 election, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Monday.

Pompeo was asked during an event at the Economic Club of Washington if he expected to see a drawdown before November next year, and he answered: “That´s my directive from the president of the United States.”

“He´s been unambiguous: end the endless wars, draw down,” said Pompeo. Before winning the presidential election in 2016, Trump pledged to withdraw US troops from Afghanistan and end America´s longest war.

But he agreed after taking power to send over more soldiers and now there are around 14,000 in Afghanistan. For the past year the US has been negotiating with the Taliban to reach a peace agreement ending the 18-year war. Pompeo said Monday the talks have made “real progress” and he added that he was optimistic.

The US seems eager to speed up the peace talks as Afghanistan prepares for a presidential election in September and America for the 2020 vote. US negotiator Zalmay Khalilzad is in Kabul and in a few days will travel to Qatar for another round of negotiations with the Taliban.

Afghan presidential candidates fear for safety after attack: Candidates jockeying to become Afghanistan’s next president lashed out at the incumbent Ashraf Ghani on Monday after deadly violence cast a shadow over the first official day of campaigning.

At least 20 people — most of them civilians — were killed and 50 others wounded Sunday when a suicide attacker and gunmen targeted the Kabul office of Ghani’s running mate, Amrullah Saleh. The violence served as a grim reminder of Afghanistan’s woeful security situation and the sort of mayhem and murder that have beset previous polls.

“The government has not paid attention to the candidates’ security,” said Qadir Shah, the spokesman for Hanif Atmar, one of the top contenders looking to stop Ghani securing a second term at September 28 elections. Shah told AFP that he and 12 other candidates had delayed plans to launch their campaigns, primarily over security concerns but also because they see Ghani as using his office for an unfair advantage.

Mohammad Hakim Torsan, considered a long-shot candidate, said his supporters worry about a repeat of the kind of violence that marred previous polls, when insurgents launched frequent attacks.

“Most of the candidates are worried about the security, but they still have to campaign. The government must provide security for us and the people,” Torsan said. Interior ministry spokesman Nasrat Rahimi said security forces had been preparing for the elections for eight months and taken “serious measures” to protect candidates, including the provision of armoured vehicles. No group has claimed responsibility for Sunday’s attack.