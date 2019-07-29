‘Don’t put life in danger’: Iran warned UK warship

TEHRAN, Iran: Iranian forces warned a British warship’s crew against putting their “life in danger” during the seizure of a tanker this month, in a new recording of the incident released Monday.

The audio message was accompanied by aerial video footage of a warship thought to be the HMS Montrose, which the UK defence ministry says has now been joined in Gulf waters by another warship, the HMS Duncan.

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps seized the British-flagged tanker “Stena Impero” on July 19.

“British warship Foxtrot 236, this is Sepah navy patrol boat: you are required not to interfere in this issue,” an Iranian naval officer can be heard saying in the recording aired on state TV.

An officer on board the warship responds: “This is British warship Foxtrot 236: I am in vicinity of an internationally recognised strait with a merchant vessel in my vicinity conducting transit passage”.

The Iranian officer replies: “British warship Foxtrot 236, this is Sepah navy patrol boat: don’t put your life in danger”.

Iranian state television also released recordings of another incident on July 10. “This is British warship Foxtrot 236, go ahead,” a British naval officer can be heard saying.

Britain rules out seized tanker swap with Iran: Britain on Monday ruled out swapping seized oil tankers with Iran as a second UK warship arrived in the Gulf to conduct convoys that have irritated Tehran.

A sense of crisis in the world’s busiest oil shipping lane has been building up for weeks as Iran responds to US President Donald Trump’s “maximum pressure” campaign.

The US economic sanctions and stepped-up military presence are designed to force Iran to renegotiate a landmark 2015 nuclear pact from which Trump pulled out last year. Britain further outraged Iran by seizing one of its tankers — the Grace 1 — on July 4 on suspicion of it carrying oil to Syria in violation of EU sanctions. Iran vowed to retaliate and its Revolutionary Guards stormed and detained the UK-flagged Stena Impero and its 23 crew as they sailed through the Strait of Hormuz on July 20. New British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab flatly rejected the idea of the two tankers being exchanged or simultaneously released in a bid to dial back the tensions.

“There is no quid pro quo,” Raab told BBC radio. “This is not about some kind of barter. This is about international law and the rules of the international legal system being upheld,” he said. “That is what we will insist on.” Iranian President Hassan Rouhani had hinted earlier that he was open to a tanker swap.