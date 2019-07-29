Pompeo avoids ruling out run for president some day

WASHINGTON: US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, considered a faithful ally of President Donald Trump, said Monday he would not rule out running for president someday. “I have never been able to predict what my next gig would be, and I suspect that´s the case with respect to this,” Pompeo said in response to questions about his possible presidential ambitions during an event at the Economic Club of Washington.

“If I thought I could do a good turn, there´s nothing I wouldn´t consider doing for America,” Pompeo added. Pompeo noted that he has served for 18 years — in the military, in Congress and now in the Trump administration, first as CIA director and now secretary of state. He said he felt a duty to serve the country. The 55-year-old Kansas native, a hawk from the conservative wing of the Republican Party, seems to be one of few in the administration who enjoys the full confidence of the unpredictable Trump. His ability to juggle president´s instincts and a more traditional conservative approach to foreign policy has fueled speculation over whether he might be seeking higher office. For now Pompeo has made clear he supports Trump´s bid for re-election in 2020. On Monday he shot down speculation that he might run for a Senate seat representing Kansas.

“As a practical matter I´m going to serve as secretary of state every day that I get the chance to do so,” Pompeo said. He did not rule out running for the Senate if Trump asks him to, and added: “We all serve at the pleasure of the president.”