India to travel to Pakistan for Davis Cup tie

NEW DELHI: India’s tennis team will travel to Pakistan for their Davis Cup tie, the country’s governing body chief confirmed on Monday, despite strained relations between the two nations.

The All India Tennis Association (AITA) said the government had no issues with the players crossing the border for the Asia/Oceania Group 1 tie to be held on September 14 and 15. “Yes, they are set to tour Pakistan,” AITA president Praveen Mahajan told AFP. “We informed the government about it and they were OK with it.

“We did not require a clearance from them because it is an international event but we do not do anything without asking the government.”

Until a few years ago, Pakistan was forced to host its home Davis Cup ties at neutral venues as teams refused to travel to the South Asian nation over security concerns. But Mahajan said India has not demanded any “special security” arrangements for the upcoming tie to be played at the grass courts of the Pakistan Sports Complex in Islamabad. India are likely to announce their touring squad in the first week of August.