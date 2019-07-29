New temperature record set for UK, confirms Met office

LONDON: A new temperature record for the UK was set on Thursday as a heatwave gripped the country, the Met Office has confirmed.

A temperature of 38.7C (101.66F) was recorded at Cambridge University Botanic Garden on Thursday, exceeding the previous record of 38.5C (101.3F) set in Faversham, Kent, in August 2003. The figure was first announced as a provisional temperature on Friday and has now been validated by the Met Office observations team. It means the UK joins Belgium, Germany and the Netherlands in breaking national records as exceptionally high temperatures gripped large parts of central and western Europe last week.

The new official record was taken at the Botanic Garden, which houses a Met Office climate observation site that reports every 24 hours, prompting the release of the provisional figure. It has been subject to quality control and analysis over the past few days and has now been confirmed as a new official record for the hottest temperature seen in the UK.