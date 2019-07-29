Brother and sister face trial over ‘terror plot’

LONDON: A brother and sister will face trial next year over an alleged plot to carry out a mass casualty attack, a court heard.

Mohiussunnath Chowdhury, 28, and his sister Sneha Chowdhury, 25, both of Kirkwood Road, Luton, were arrested after their car was stopped in Luton on July 3.

Mohiussunnath Chowdhury is charged with one count of preparing acts of terrorism, one count of possessing a document likely to be useful to a person committing or preparing an act of terrorism and one count of disseminating terrorist publications.

His sister faces two charges of failing to disclose information relating to an alleged plot to carry out a mass casualty act of terrorism. Both appeared before Mr Justice Sweeney at Oxford Crown Court for a preliminary hearing.

The court heard a plea and trial preparation hearing would take place on November 18 at Woolwich Crown Court before Judge Andrew Lees.

A trial, which is due to last between three and four weeks, would take place at the same court beginning on January 6 next year.

Mohiussunnath Chowdhury was remanded in custody while his sister was remanded on conditional bail.