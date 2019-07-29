LoC ceasefire violations: Protest lodged with Indian envoy

aISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs Director General for South Asia and Saarc, Dr Muhammad Faisal, summoned Indian Deputy High Commissioner Gaurav Ahluwalia on Monday to condemn the unprovoked ceasefire violations by Indian occupying forces along the Line of Control (LoC).

Dr Faisal urged the Indian side to respect the 2003 ceasefire arrangement and launch an investigation into the most recent and past incidents of violations. He also stressed that Indian forces should respect the ceasefire in letter and spirit and maintain peace on the LoC and Working Boundary.

He urged that the Indian side should permit UNMOGIP (United Nations Military Observer Group in India and Pakistan) to play its mandated role as per the UN Security Council resolutions, said a press release issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

On Sunday, one civilian was martyred and four others were injured in ceasefire violations by Indian forces which are continuously targeting civilian populated areas along the LoC and Working Boundary. This unprecedented escalation in ceasefire violations by India is continuing from 2017 when the Indian forces committed 1970 ceasefire violations.