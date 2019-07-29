Imran says forced conversions negate Islamic values

Ag APP

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Monday the unjust practice of forced conversion of religious minorities needed to be stopped as it gravely violated Islamic values and the Constitution.

“Those who force others to adopt a particular religion are totally unaware of the teachings of the Holy Quran and Sunnah,” he said in reference to forced conversion of Hindu girls through marriages as reported in Sindh.

The Prime Minister was speaking at an event titled “One land, one flag & one nation”, held in connection with Minority Day at the Aiwan-e-Sadr, which was also attended by representatives of different communities, including Christians, Hindus, Sikhs, Baha’is and Kalash.

Pakistan declared Minority Day in connection with the Quaid-e-Azam’s address to the legislative assembly on August 11, 1947 wherein he stated that all citizens were free to go to their worship places without distinction of their religions or faiths.

Prime Minister Khan stressed that his government wanted to make Pakistan a modern state like the State of Medina which was a civilised model of governance that needed to be implemented in Pakistan.

A lack of rule of law meant there were separate laws for the rich and the poor, he said. He announced setting up chairs at the country’s leading universities for conducting PhD degree research on the world’s first welfare State of Medina, which embodied principles of rule of law, justice, peace and equality for all regardless of race, religion and gender.

Prime Minister Khan said a nation could not live without a vision and stressed that Pakistani nation needed to follow the vision of State of Medina where all religious minorities enjoyed equal rights. “We will protect the worship places of all religions and will change the mindset of people in line with Islamic injunctions,” he assured the minority communities.

He mentioned that steps had been taken to facilitate the Sikh community through Kartarpur Corridor, which would be opened for the 550th birth anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak in coming November.

The Prime Minister termed accountability an important component of a welfare state and said the politicians convicted in corruption cases could not bring even a single documentary proof.

Speaking on the occasion, President Dr Arif Alvi said the concept of a modern Islamic state was incomplete without the principles of social equality. He assured the religious minorities of complete freedom to practice their faith. “Pakistan belongs to all of its communities regardless of any religion, which jointly make a beautiful bouquet of inter-faith harmony,” he said.

President Alvi said the country’s leadership was determined to make Pakistan a true reflection of the ideals of State of Medina, vision of the Quaid-e-Azam and the philosophy of national poet Allama Iqbal. “You have a steadfast prime minister, and I tell you, he will not inch backward till achieving his goal of a welfare state,” the President said. He said all religious minorities constituted an important part of Pakistan and lauded their contribution for the country in diverse fields.

Federal Minister for Religious Affairs and Inter-faith Harmony Pir Noorul Haq Qadri said for the last one year, the ministry had taken special steps to mark holy events of all faiths, including Christmas, Holi, Dewali and Besakhi.

Representatives of different religious communities shared their views at the event and reiterated pledge to continue contributing to the country’s solidarity and prosperity.

Bishop of Lahore Irfan Jamil said the Christian community had been playing significant role in the fields of education, medicine, social work and even in the armed forces. He called for implementation of five per cent reserved job quota for minorities in letter and spirit.

Parliamentary Secretary for Human Rights in National Assembly Lal Chand Malhi from Hindu community, Isphanyar Bhandara from Parsi community and Dr Seema Fozdar from Baha’i community also spoke on the occasion.