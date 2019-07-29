Teachers’ appointment at Bara girls school sought

BARA: The elders in Khyber district on Monday asked the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government to appoint staff at the Government Girls High School at Bar Qambarkhel in Bara tehsil.

Talking to reporters here, Qambarkhel Welfare Organisation chairman Hakeem Khan Afridi, Khan Afridi and others said the government upgraded the Government Girls High School Waliabad in 2007 but the staff had not yet been posted there.

“The poor parents cannot afford to pay expenses for children’s education in Peshawar and other cities due to poverty,” social worker, Hakeem Khan Afridi said, adding, at least 90 percent people were poor and it was an injustice with the girl students not to appoint teachers.

He said the students were forced to discontinue education after 8th class as there were no facilities to enable them to pursue studies beyond that grade.

Hakeem Khan Afridi urged the provincial government and education authorities to appoint teaching staff at the school at the earliest so that the future of the young generation could be secured.