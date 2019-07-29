Obituary

MARDAN: Qul for Haji Wazir Mohammad, a Pakistan People’s Party leader of the

district, will be held today (Tuesday) at the Loharaan Masjid on the Shamsi Road.

He passed away on Sunday and was laid to rest at his ancestral graveyard. The deceased was the father of former vice-president of Mardan Press Club Bakht Mohammad and Hayat Mohammad of National Bank, Hafiz Khan Mohammad, Saeed Mohammad and Mohammad Saleem.