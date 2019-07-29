Bacha Khan Medical Complex MS transferred

PESHAWAR: The KP government has placed the services of Dr Rehmanullah, Management Cadre (BS-20), Medical Superintendent, Bacha Khan Medical Complex, Swabi at the disposal of Director General Health Services, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with immediate effect. An official handout said consequently, Dr Faseehuz Zaman BS-20), Chief Executive/Dean Gajju Khan Medical College, Swabi, was authorized to hold the additional charge of the post of Medical Superintendent, Bacha Khan Medical Complex, Swabi till further order. It was notified by the Health Department, the government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.