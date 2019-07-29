3 bike lifters held; 4 bikes recovered

Islamabad : The Islamabad Secretariat police have arrested three persons involved in street crime as well as bike lifting incidents and recovered four motorbikes from their possession, a police spokesman said on Monday.

Following special directions of DIG (Operations) Waqaruddin Syed, Superintendent of Police (City Zone) Muhammad Aamir Khan Niazi constituted special team to curb street crime and bike lifting incidents. This teams headed by SHO Secretariat police station Inspector Asjad Mehmood, ASI Muhammad Rasheed and other succeeded to bust a gang of bike lifters and recovered four bikes from them.

The arrested persons have been identified as Malik Hamza son of Muhammad Nawaz Resident of District Rawalpindi, Syed Mujahid Shah son of Syed Baghdad Shah resident of district Peshawar and Waqas Ali son of Nisar Ali resident of Bari Imam Islamabad.

During the preliminary investigation, they confessed their involvement in several street crime and bike lifting incidents in areas of Sabzi Mandi and Naserabad, Rawalpindi. Further investigation is underway from them. IGP Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfqar Khan has appreciated the performance of Secretariat police station. DIG (Operations) Waqaruddin Syed, further ordered to all zonal police officers to start special crackdown against street criminals and auto-thieves. He ordered all officers to patrol in their area, brief officers about nature of their duty and to remain vigilant.