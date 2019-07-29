PIMS facilitates first patient having ‘Sehat Card’

Islamabad : Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) provided free of cost diagnostic and therapeutic services to the first patient holding ‘Sehat Insaf Card’ here on Monday through ‘Sehat Sahulat’ Programme of the government.

According to a PIMS spokesman, the PIMS Executive Director Raja Amjad directed the staff on Monday to facilitate a patient Raja Khalid Mehmood having ‘Sehat Insaf Card’.

The patient availed the facility of ECG (electrocardiogram), angiography and angioplasty free of cost through the ‘Insaf Card’.

After providing treatment facilities to the first ‘Sehat Insaf’ Card holder, the PIMS ED announced that all patients having the cards would be provided free of cost treatment at PIMS through ‘Sehat Sahulat’ Programme.

It is important that ‘Sehat Sahulat Programme gives coverage for indoor healthcare services only for

example major treatments like heart diseases (stents and open heart surgeries), diabetes mellitus complications, burns and accidents, dialysis, chronic infections complications, organ

failure management, cancer management including chemotherapy, radiotherapy and surgery, neurosurgical procedures and all secondary medical and surgical illnesses along with maternity package to promote mother and child health and all emergencies. It has

insurance limit up to 720,000 per year.