Education moot

LAHORE : University of Management & Technology (UMT) President Ibrahim Hasan Murad participated in a three-day moot on “The Future of Public Higher Education” held at Baltimore, United States of America.

According to a press release, the summit featured experts from every sector of public higher education, as well as political and corporate leaders, including 350 international PhD scholars, intellectuals, researchers and experts. Higher education professionals from renowned research universities, regional public universities and community colleges presented thought-provoking scientific research papers on future of higher education. They highlighted the significance of higher education and how it could bring change to the social organism.