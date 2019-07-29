Fawad’s remand extended for 11 days

LAHORE : An accountability court on Monday extended the judicial remand of former Principal Secretary to ex-Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, Fawad Hassan Fawad, for 11 days in an assets beyond income case.

The court summoned Fawad's sister-in-law Anjum Hassan on September 2 for discussion over an acquittal plea and adjourned the hearing of the illegal assets reference until August 8.

Apart from Fawad, other accused also appeared before the court while the judge ordered production of all accused before the court on the next hearing on August 9.